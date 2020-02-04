Russian lawmaker: Syria's Idlib seriously straining Russia-Turkey accords

A senior Russian lawmaker said on Tuesday that Moscow was very alarmed by the situation in Syria's Idlib province and that it was putting serious strain on agreements between Russia and Turkey.

Konstantin Kosachev, the chair of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, made the comments on Facebook.

