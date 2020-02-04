Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU to overhaul process for admitting new members in bid to lift French veto

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 16:19 IST
EU to overhaul process for admitting new members in bid to lift French veto
File photo Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Commission will propose changes to the system for letting new countries into the EU to give existing members more say, in a bid to mollify France which has vetoed an expansion of the bloc to six countries in the Balkans. In October, President Emmanuel Macron halted the process of admitting Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Albania, Bosnia, and North Macedonia. The Commission hopes to persuade France to lift its objections before a Zagreb summit with the Balkan states in May.

Macron has become the most outspoken figure among European politicians who say the last big expansion, when Romania and Bulgaria joined in 2007, was too hasty, and caution is needed in adding more members from a region beset by corruption and crime. In November, France submitted a proposal for changes that would give leaders of member states more say over enlargement. Paris says it supports accession for the Balkans in the long term.

The changes the Commission is expected to unveil on Wednesday would give existing members the power to pause the process of admitting new countries, or even force countries to restart entry talks in some policy areas from the beginning. More summits would be held in the Balkan region to give politicians more say over the process. "Macron wants to be seen as the kingmaker and we can accommodate that because the EU's credibility is at stake," said a senior EU official involved in the reform. "This is political and it is personal, so let's take out the drama."

But the Commission's proposals would stop short of meeting some French demands, including that funds for new members should come out of money set aside for poor countries already in the EU. EU officials say such a move would jeopardize support for expansion among existing poor members. One EU diplomat said it was still not clear whether France would be satisfied by the new proposals: "With Macron, we have a 60% chance of success." All other EU governments must also agree to the new method.

French officials in Paris told Reuters they had not seen the Commission proposals yet but had held talks with European Commissioner for enlargement Oliver Varhelyi. Other countries, including the Netherlands and Denmark, have also been skeptical of expansion, but EU officials say if they can persuade France to lift its objections, those countries would probably not hold out.

"Without Macron, neither the Dutch nor the Danes would alone bloc this; certainly not for North Macedonia, possibly not even for Albania," a senior EU diplomat said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

SPICTRA Implements SAP H1 Business One ERP Across the Organisation

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India The company migrated operations to SAP H1 Business One ERP solution in December 2019. The initiative is a part of the organisations efforts towards technology implementation and digiti...

Pak parliament passes resolution asking India to revoke its decision on Kashmir

Pakistans Parliament on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution expressing unflinching and unwavering support to the Kashmiri people and demanding India to reverse its decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The National...

Broader tax base will allow tweaking of tax rates: CBDT

As the tax base gets broader, there is a chance of tweaking the tax rates as there is a large portion of unorganised sector which is outside the tax framework, Chairman of the Central Board for Direct Taxes CBDT Pramod Chandra Mody said on ...

Real Kashmir FC signs Robin and Ralte on loan from ISL side Hyderabad FC

Real Kashmir FC on Tuesday roped in striker Robin Singh and wing-back Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte on loan from Indian Super League club Hyderabad FC to strengthen themselves in the rest of I-League campaign. Robin made his ISL debut with Delhi D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020