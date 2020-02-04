Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Six Balkan hopefuls aspire to join the EU

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 16:22 IST
FACTBOX-Six Balkan hopefuls aspire to join the EU
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Commission, the European Union's executive, will on Wednesday propose reforms to the way the bloc admits new members in an attempt to convince French President Emmanuel Macron to lift his veto on membership negotiations. Here are some facts about the six Balkan aspirants:

ALBANIA The European Commission has recommended that Albania, already a member of NATO, formally start membership negotiations, but Tirana still needs approval from the EU's 27 governments to begin talks, which once underway could still take many years.

BOSNIA At war from 1992 to 1995, Bosnia is still overseen by EU-led peacekeepers. It submitted an EU membership application in 2016, which is pending approval. That means it is not yet a candidate country although it is seen as a potential one.

KOSOVO Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008, wants to join the EU but is far from being able to do so. It must mend ties with Serbia through EU-mediated talks, being restarted by new EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Five EU countries do not recognize Kosovo's independence: Slovakia, Spain, Greece, Cyprus, and Romania.

NORTH MACEDONIA North Macedonia, like Albania, is an official candidate for EU membership and needs EU government approval to start negotiations. Its prospects were greatly improved after it overcame a decades-long dispute with neighboring Greece over its name, agreeing to be called the Republic of North Macedonia. It is set to join NATO in 2020.

MONTENEGRO Montenegro, which joined NATO in 2017, is already in negotiations to join the EU and is seen by the European Commission as likely to join the bloc later this decade, along with Serbia.

SERBIA The largest Balkan country with 7 million people, Serbia is also in the midst of negotiations for membership. It is seen as the lynchpin in the region and the EU hopes Belgrade's influence in the Balkans could help others reform. In February 2018, the Commission said Serbia could join the EU by 2025, albeit saying that was very ambitious.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

SPICTRA Implements SAP H1 Business One ERP Across the Organisation

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India The company migrated operations to SAP H1 Business One ERP solution in December 2019. The initiative is a part of the organisations efforts towards technology implementation and digiti...

Pak parliament passes resolution asking India to revoke its decision on Kashmir

Pakistans Parliament on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution expressing unflinching and unwavering support to the Kashmiri people and demanding India to reverse its decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The National...

Broader tax base will allow tweaking of tax rates: CBDT

As the tax base gets broader, there is a chance of tweaking the tax rates as there is a large portion of unorganised sector which is outside the tax framework, Chairman of the Central Board for Direct Taxes CBDT Pramod Chandra Mody said on ...

Real Kashmir FC signs Robin and Ralte on loan from ISL side Hyderabad FC

Real Kashmir FC on Tuesday roped in striker Robin Singh and wing-back Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte on loan from Indian Super League club Hyderabad FC to strengthen themselves in the rest of I-League campaign. Robin made his ISL debut with Delhi D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020