Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-EU rejects Trump Middle East peace plan, annexation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 18:36 IST
UPDATE 1-EU rejects Trump Middle East peace plan, annexation
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

The European Union rejected parts of the new U.S. peace plan for the Middle East on Tuesday, saying the plan broke with "internationally agreed parameters", and any Israeli annexation of Palestinian land would be subject to challenge.

President Donald Trump's plan, announced last week, was warmly welcomed by Israel and rejected outright by the Palestinians. It would give Israel most of what it has sought during decades of conflict, including nearly all Palestinian land on which it has built settlements. The EU, which often takes time to respond to international developments because of a need for unanimity among its 27 members, had said last week that it needed to study the Trump plan before it would give its verdict.

It made its conclusions public on Tuesday in a statement from EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. "To build a just and lasting peace, the unresolved final status issues must be decided through direct negotiations between both parties," Borrell said, noting the issues of the borders of a Palestinian state and the final status of Jerusalem were among those still in dispute.

"The U.S. initiative, as presented on 28 January, departs from these internationally agreed parameters," Borrell said. Steps by Israel to annex Palestinian territory, "if implemented, could not pass unchallenged," Borrell said.

EU policy in the Middle East tends to be cautious, as the bloc includes members with varying degrees of sympathy towards the Palestinians and Israel. Some EU members have already recognised a Palestinian state, although the bloc as a whole says this is a matter to be resolved in peace talks. The EU condemned Trump's decision in 2017 to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, saying Washington had compromised its position as a mediator for peace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

East Ventures Digital Competitiveness Index 2020: Uncovering The Opportunities of Indonesia's Digital Economy and Bridging the Archipelago Digital Divide

East Ventures, the pioneer of Indonesias early-stage venture capital scene, released East Ventures - Digital Competitiveness Index EV-DCI 2020, a comprehensive report of digital economy development in 34 provinces and 24 big cities across I...

BJP leader seeks urgent SC hearing for removal of Shaheen Bagh protestors

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked a Delhi BJP leader to approach its mentioning officer for urgent listing of his plea seeking removal of hundreds of anti-citizenship law protestors occupying a stretch of road in Delhis Shaheen Bagh area. ...

EU rejects Trump Mideast plan amid annexation concerns

The European Union on Tuesday rejected US President Donald Trumps proposal for securing peace in the Middle East and expressed concern about Israels plans to annex more Palestinian land. Trumps plan, which was unveiled last week, would fore...

141 persons arrested, 446 kg charas seized by excise department in J-K

As many as 141 persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in illicit trade, while 446 kilograms of charas was seized by the excise department during the current fiscal, an official spokesman said on Tuesday. The department has also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020