Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT prohibits construction of housing complex near DU in north Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 19:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 19:18 IST
NGT prohibits construction of housing complex near DU in north Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Days after the Supreme Court set aside the National Green Tribunal order of status quo on the construction of a housing complex adjacent to the Delhi University campus, the green panel has once again restrained the real estate developer from any activity. Applying the "Precautionary Principle" of environmental law, the NGT on January 8 had directed Young Builders (P) Ltd in north Delhi that no construction activity should be carried out.

The builder then challenged the order in the apex court, which set aside the order and asked the tribunal to expeditiously decide the matter. When the matter came up for hearing on February 3, the project proponent sought an adjournment.

However, advocates Sanjay Upadhyay and Salik Shafique, appearing for the petitioner Delhi University, opposed the adjournment on the grounds that in the absence of a stay, the project proponent may proceed with the project which will amount to an abuse of adjournment. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel noted the submission of the counsel for the applicant that the Environment Ministry had made an incorrect statement that a detailed counter affidavit had been filed in response to the averments contained in the appeal and the documents in support thereof, while no such counter affidavit has been filed in the appeal.

"Accordingly, while accepting prayer for adjournment, we direct that the project proponent may not proceed with any further activity till further consideration of the matter by this tribunal", the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on February 10. The tribunal had passed the order on a plea by Delhi University challenging the environmental clearance granted to a housing project by Young Builders (P) Ltd in north Delhi.

The plea challenged the order of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority granting Environmental Clearance (EC) for the housing complex located at 1 and 3 Cavalry Lane and 4 Chhatra Marg at Civil Lines here. It said EC could be granted by the Ministry of Environment and Forests and not by SEIAA as the project is within 10 km from a critically polluted area, notified by CPCB.

"Najafgarh, Naraina, Wazirpur and Anand Parbat are critically polluted areas. The project is in Silence Zone being within 100 m from Delhi University and Patel Chest Institute. The area is in the water scarcity zone. The sulfate content of groundwater is above the specified limit. "As per the project proponent's own report, the project is susceptible to subsidence and liquefaction during a major earthquake. The geotechnical investigation needs to be carried out which has not been done. Traffic plans/congestion filed by the project proponent with the application is based on the statistics of July 2011," the plea said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street recovery continues on China stimulus measures

Gains in technology heavyweights helped Wall Streets main indexes climb for the second day on Tuesday, with fresh intervention by Chinas central bank calming investors nerves. China injected 1.7 trillion yuan 242.74 billion via reverse repo...

Putin remains coy on his future political plans

Moscow, Feb 4 AP Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that a nationwide vote on constitutional changes he proposed wouldnt be used to extend his current term in office, but remained tight-lipped about his future political plans. Kr...

UPDATE 1-Weinstein accuser who broke down on stand faces third day of cross-examination

A woman who says Harvey Weinstein raped her is expected to face her third day of cross-examination by the former Hollywood producers lawyer on Tuesday, after the previous day was cut short when she broke down in sobs on the witness stand. J...

Bangladesh drug kingpins surrender as deadly crackdown continues

Coxs Bazar, Feb 4 AFP Dozens of Bangladeshi drug kingpins surrendered in a meth hub along the border with Myanmar, authorities said Tuesday, as fears grow over a Philippines-style violent crackdown against traffickers. Addiction to yaba, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020