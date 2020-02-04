U.S. mulls withdrawal from WTO's $1.7 trillion purchasing pact -Bloomberg
The United States is considering a plan to withdraw from a World Trade Organization pact worth $1.7 trillion in government contracts, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a source.
Officials in the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump are circulating a draft executive order that will start a U.S. exit from WTO's Government Procurement Agreement (GPA) if the pact is not changed as per U.S. views, the report added https://bloom.bg/2RY86LW.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
