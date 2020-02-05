UK to send another civilian aircraft to help Britons leave Wuhan
Britain's Foreign Office will charter another civilian aircraft to help British nationals and their dependents leave China's Wuhan for the UK on Sunday amidst the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, Sky News reported late on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
