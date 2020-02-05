Five IIITs in PPP mode to be declared as Institutions of National Importance
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday granted approval for five IIITs in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode at Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala and Raichur to be declared as Institutions of National Importance.
The Union Cabinet approved the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
In today's meeting, the Union Cabinet also gave in-principle approval for setting up a new major port at Vadhavan, near Dahanu in Maharashtra. Another major decision was taken with regard to approving dispensation to Alliance Air for enabling commencement of international flights between India and Sri Lanka. (ANI)
