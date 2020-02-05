Police arrest nine people after protest at BP's London HQ

British police arrested nine people after climate change protesters temporarily shut down BP headquarters in London on Chief Executive Bernard Looney's first day in office.

More than 100 Greenpeace activists attempted to place 500 solar panels in front of BP's office, blocking the building's entrances with oil barrels.

The people were "arrested for offenses including aggravated trespass, highway obstruction and conspiracy to commit public nuisance and have been taken to police stations in central London", the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

