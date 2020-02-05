Left Menu
Development News Edition

No pre-arrest bail to activist Chudawala in sedition case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 17:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 17:44 IST
No pre-arrest bail to activist Chudawala in sedition case

A court here on Wednesday rejected anticipatory bail plea ofactivist Urvashi Chudawala, who is facing a sedition case for shouting "anti-national" slogans in support of JNU student Sharjeel Imam at an LGBTQ event. Additional sessions judge Prashant Rajvaidya rejected Chudawala's application for pre-arrest bail.

Prosecution, while opposing relief for her, had claimed that Chudawala was "supporting a person who is officially enemy of state". According to the police, during the event at Azad Maidan here last week,Chudawala was in the forefront in shouting the slogan "Sharjeel Tere Sapno Ko Hum Manzil Tak Pahuchaege" (Sharjeel, we will realise your dreams)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

EC imposes 24-hour campaign ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma for remarks against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

EC imposes 24-hour campaign ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma for remarks against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Climate takes centre stage at Siemens shareholder meet

Munich, Feb 5 AFP Under fire from climate protesters over his companys part in a massive coal mine project, Siemens chief executive Joe Kaeser hammered home the groups green credentials at its annual general meeting Wednesday. Siemens did n...

Russia's Putin proposes stripping pharmacy licences for raising anti-virus mask prices

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed stripping pharmacies of their licences if they raise prices for anti-virus masks amid the coronavirus outbreak.Russia, which last week reported its first two cases of the virus, has res...

Coronavirus is 'new layer of uncertainty' for economy: ECB's Lagarde

Paris, Feb 5 AFP The spread of the novel coronavirus in China and beyond presents a new layer of uncertainty for the European economy, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said Wednesday.While the threat of a trade war between the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020