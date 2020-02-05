Left Menu
Delhi HC grants bail to Dec 15 Jamia Nagar violence accused

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to one of the accused who was arrested in connection with the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near Jamia Millia Islamia University in December last year.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to one of the accused who was arrested in connection with the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near Jamia Millia Islamia University in December last year.The bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru while granting bail to Danish Jaffar observed that there did not appear much material evidence linking the involvement of him in any violent act. According to the Delhi Police, Jaffar was one of the protestors that had pelted stones and caused damage to public properties including burning of the Kabristan Police Booth, Jamia Nagar. Danish was apprehended by the police on December 16, 2019 from a place near his house and has been in custody since then.

The said FIR was registered in view of the incident that had occurred on December 15, 2019. It was alleged that some students and former students of Jamia University and certain other persons had assembled in large numbers at the varsity to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 (now Citizenship Amendment Act). It was stated that the protestors blocked the main Mathura Road and turned violent. Some of the protestors started pelting stones and brickbats on police personnel and damaged public and private properties. It was reported that six DTC buses were set ablaze and a number of private vehicles were also damaged by the protestors.

Public Prosecutor Advocate Gupta said that CCTV footage of the said protest have been obtained and the same is being analysed. He also stated that the petitioner is involved in several other cases as well and has opposed the petitioner's prayer for bail on the ground that the petitioner is a habitual offender of the area. Appearing for the petitioner, counsel Trideep Pais and Surabhi Dhar had submitted that the petitioner is a plumber by profession. Although there are several cases filed against him, the same has been registered to victimise the petitioner.

The lawyers further stated that the petitioner has also made complaints of victimisation by the police. (ANI)

