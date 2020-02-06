Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC seeks EC stand on plea to reject AAP candidate Vishesh Ravi's nomination

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 13:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 13:46 IST
Delhi HC seeks EC stand on plea to reject AAP candidate Vishesh Ravi's nomination

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the Election Commission's response on a plea seeking rejection of nomination of the AAP's Karol Bagh candidate for allegedly concealing his educational qualification in his affidavit for the February 8 Assembly polls. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued a notice to the EC and the AAP candidate from Karol Bagh, Vishesh Ravi, seeking their stand on the plea filed by Yoginder Chandolia, BJP hopeful from the same seat.

The bench listed the matter for hearing on Friday. A single judge bench had on Monday dismissed as not maintainable a plea challenging a returning officer's order rejecting a complaint against Ravi's nomination.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva had said there cannot be a two-pronged attack to an election and the law was clear that such challenges can only be made after the declaration of poll results. The plea alleged that the AAP candidate had willfully and intentionally concealed material facts and given false statement in poll affidavits.

It claimed that he has concealed the factum of a pending criminal case against him and there were discrepancies in his affidavits. "However, despite the facts that there was substantial defect in the affidavit filed by respondent no. 4 (Ravi), the said objection filed by petitioner (Chandolia) is dismissed by the respondent no. 3 (returning officer) vide order dated January 22, 2020 inter alias holding that these defects are not substantial.

"It is settle law that suppression of pending criminal case and education qualification are substantial defect and in such cases, nomination forms are liable to be rejected. Hence impugned order is not sustainable," the plea said. Polling on the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition questions Speaker for approving MLA Rohan Khaunte's arrest

The Opposition on Thursday questioned Speaker Rajesh Patnekars assent to the arrest of independent MLA Rohan Khaunte during midnight. Opposition members rushed to the well of the House over the arrest of MLA Rohan Khaunte following which th...

Gathering of animals remains ban in Limpopo, despite FMD under control

The outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease FMD in Limpopo is under control and the ban on gatherings of cloven-hoofed animals remains in place, Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development said on Wednesday.On Tuesday, Agriculture, Land Refo...

UPDATE 6-Biden says he is 'not going anywhere' after poor showing in Iowa

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden vowed on Wednesday to go on fighting for the Democratic presidential nomination despite what he called the gut punch he took in Iowa, where he lagged in fourth place. With 97 of precincts reporting from ...

Seven, including 3 children, dead in carpet factory gas leak

Seven people, including three children, were on Thursday killed after inhaling poisonous gas that leaked inside a carpet factory at Jalalpur village in Bisvan area, about 35 kms from here, police said. Sub Divisional Magistrate SDM, Bisvan,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020