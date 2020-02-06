Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slovakia expels Vietnamese diplomat over abduction case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bratislava
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 16:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 15:55 IST
Slovakia expels Vietnamese diplomat over abduction case
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Slovakia said it had expelled a Vietnamese diplomat over a case involving the abduction of a Vietnamese businessman in 2017 from a Berlin street. In a final ruling on the case, a German court on Tuesday dismissed the appeal of the last suspect in the kidnapping of businessman Trinh Xuan Thanh, who had been seeking asylum in Germany at the time of his disappearance.

Trinh was taken - via Slovakia - back to Vietnam, where he was tried and jailed for life in 2018 for violating state regulations and embezzlement. Slovakia's foreign ministry said in a statement posted on its website late on Wednesday that it had informed Vietnam's ambassador to Bratislava that one of his diplomats must leave the country within 48 hours.

"Slovakia took this step in connection with the German court ruling. The ministry had flagged strong diplomatic consequences if the very serious suspicions of abuse of Slovakia's hospitality are confirmed officially," the ministry said. The ministry declined to comment further on the case. Vietnam's embassy to Slovakia was not immediately available for comment.

Slovakia has previously denied local media reports that it played any role in facilitating the transfer of the businessman back to Vietnam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Ninety-year-old "chef of the poor" cooks it up for Rome's homeless

Dino Impagliazzo dices onions like a master chef and makes a mean vegetable soup, but most of his loyal customers cant afford to buy even a breadstick.Sprightly despite his 90 years, Impagliazzo is known as Romes chef of the poor. Three day...

Two Chinese nationals admitted to hospital; no nCoV symptoms

Two Chinese nationals have been admitted to the isolation ward of the state-run Gandhi hospital here as a precautionary measure after they approached it to be tested for presence of novel coronavirus, health officials said on Thursday. The...

UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan stops sending mail to and from China

Kazakhstans postal operator, Kazpost, has stopped moving mail to and from China amid the new coronavirus outbreak there, Kazpost said on Thursday.Kazpost said it has made the move, which may hurt the e-commerce business of companies such as...

Vietnam's vice president to visit India next week

Vice President of Vietnam, Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, will be on a three-day state visit to India, beginning February 11, said Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday. Vice President of Vietnam Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh would be on an official visit t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020