Delhi court dismisses bail plea of ex-J-K MLA Rashid Engineer in terror funding case
A Delhi court Thursday dismissed the bail application of former independent MLA in Jammu and Kashmir, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, arrested in a case related to terror-funding activities in the Valley. Popularly known as Rashid Engineer, he was a legislator from the Langate Assembly seat in north Kashmir and is the first mainstream politician to have been arrested by the NIA in the case.
Special Judge Praveen Kumar rejected the application saying the prosecution has successfully established that "there exists reasonable grounds to believe the accusations against the accused are prima facie true". Rashid was arrested on August 9 last year, since he was unable to give any convincing answers to the questions, the NIA had said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abdul Rashid
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Delhi
- Praveen Kumar
- Valley
