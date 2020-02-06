Left Menu
NGT raps Hry govt over cutting of trees in Sohna's Mandawar village, says law blatantly violated

The National Green Tribunal has rapped the Haryana government for illegal construction in Aravali forest for development of a police training centre at Bhondsi in Gurgaon, saying law has been blatantly violated for which accountability needs to be fixed. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the Haryana chief secretary to look into the issue and take action.

The direction came after perusing a report filed by the chief conservator of forest (FCA), Panchkula that a proposal has now been moved on January 23, 2020 to the government for diversion of forest land for non-forest purposes. The report further mentions that the following amounts will be deposited after in-principle approval of proposal by the Ministry of Environment and Forests -- Rs 27,10,47752 for compensatory afforestation, Rs 2,11,72690 for Net Present Value, Rs 2,11,72690 for penalty for violation which amounts to a total of Rs 31,33,93132.

The tribunal, however, said, "While the above action may have been now taken, the fact remains that law has been blatantly violated for which accountability needs to be fixed. Let such action be ensured by the chief secretary, Haryana and an action-taken report furnished before the next date by email." The NGT had earlier had sought a "factual and action-taken report" from the Haryana forest department in the matter.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Manesar resident Ram Avatar Yadav alleging illegal construction in Aravali forest for development of a police training centre at Bhondsi, Gurgaon. The petition claimed unauthorised constructions on land notified under sections 4 and 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), 1900, which is to be considered and protected as forest land, according to the Supreme Court.

