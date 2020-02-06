Left Menu
Commission recommends hike in pay, pension for judicial officers

The Second National Judicial Pay Commission has recommended raising pay of officers by up to nearly three times besides increasing pension and allowances with effect from 2016. The arrears have to be paid this year, it said.

The recommendations, to be applicable to judicial officers throughout the country, will be implemented once the Supreme Court gives appropriate directions in this regard, after hearing the stakeholders. The commission, set up on the directions of the apex court in May 2017 during the of hearing All India Judges Association case, submitted its final report on proposals to revise the pay, pension, and allowances of judicial officers across the country, a press note issued on Thursday said.

The panel, headed by former apex court judge, Justice P Venkatarama Reddy, was tasked with examining the present structure of emoluments and conditions of service of judges of subordinate judiciary. The commission has recommended to revise the starting pay of Junior Civil Judge/First Class Magistrate from Rs 27,700 to Rs 77,840.

"The next higher post of Senior Civil Judge starts with the pay of Rs 1,11,000. The District Judge starts with a pay of Rs 1,44,840. The highest pay which a District Judge (STS) will get is Rs 2,24,100," the release said, adding that the percentage of Selection Grade and Super Time Scale District Judges be increased by 10 per cent and 5 per cent respectively. The revised pay and pension will be effective from January 1, 2016 while the arrears will have to be paid this year after adjusting the interim relief.

The commission has further recommended the pension at 50 per cent of last drawn pay with effect form January 1, 2016, while the the family pension will be 30 per cent of the last drawn pay. Pension at 50 per cent of last drawn pay, worked out on the basis of proposed revised pay scales is recommended with effect form January 1, 2016 while the family pension will be 30 per cent of the last drawn pay.

"Additional quantum of pension to commence on completing the age of 75 years (instead of 80 years) and percentages at various stages thereafter are increased. The existing ceiling of retirement gratuity and death gratuity to be increased by 25 per cent when the DA reaches 50 per cent," the commission said. It further recommended the nomination of nodal officers by the District Judges to assist the pensioners /family pensioners.

"Recommendation has been made to discontinue the New Pension Scheme (NPS) which is being applied to those entering service during or after 2004. The old pension system, which is more beneficial to be revived," it said. The commission has further increased the existing allowances and added certain new features. However, the City Compensatory Allowance (CCA) is proposed to be discontinued.

"Improvement in the medical facilities and simplification of the reimbursement procedure is recommended. Medical facilities to be granted to pensioners and family pensioners also. Certain new allowances viz. children education allowance, home orderly allowance, transport allowance in lieu of pool car facility, have been proposed. "House Rent Allowance (HRA) is proposed to be increased uniformly in all states. Steps to ensure proper maintenance of official quarters recommended," it said.

