Like coronavirus in China, protests are spreading in India: Nand Kishore Garg

Nand Kishore Garg, the petitioner who moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre and others for removing protesters from Shaheen Bagh, has compared them to the coronavirus, which is wreaking havoc in China.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 17:17 IST
A visual from a protest at Shaheen Bagh, New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Nand Kishore Garg, the petitioner who moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre and others for removing protesters from Shaheen Bagh, has compared them to the coronavirus, which is wreaking havoc in China. "Just like coronavirus is spreading in China, similarly this virus (protests) is spreading from Delhi to Mumbai and other places in the country. These people talk about the Constitution but are sidelining it and giving it a communal angle, which is not right. This is a threat to our country," Garg told ANI here.

Garg also expressed the hope that the apex court will formulate a guideline disallowing such violent protests in the future. "I hope that the Supreme Court will frame a set of guidelines to put a stop on such violence, committed by sidelining the Constitution in the future," Garg said.

The petition was filed by Garg before the Supreme Court on Monday seeking its direction to the Centre for laying down comprehensive guidelines relating to total restriction on holding protests at a public place where it may lead to obstruction of the public movement. The petition also sought a direction to respondents including Union of India (UOI) and laying down "detailed, comprehensive, and exhaustive guidelines" relating to complete restrictions for holding protest and agitation leading to obstruction of public places.

The petitioner also sought a direction to the Central government and others for removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh near Kalindi Kunj, who have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for last one and a half months. (ANI)

