Infant's death: SC takes cognisance to stop minors from participating in agitations

The Supreme Court Friday took cognisance on its own to "stop involvement of children and infants in demonstrations and agitations in view of death of an infant on January 30 at Shaheen Bagh" here. The apex court website showed that the issue would be taken up for hearing on February 10 by a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde.

The matter assumes importance as a letter was recently written by a 12-year-old National Bravery Award winner to the Chief Justice of India seeking directions to prevent children from participating in demonstrations as it "amounts to cruelty". A four-month-old baby had passed away in his sleep on the night of January 30 after returning from Shaheen Bagh where the parents had taken him during the anti-CAA protest.

