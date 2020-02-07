DPIIT recognized 27,916 startups till Feb 1 this year, Centre informs Rajya Sabha

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has recognized 27,916 startups, as on February 1, 2020, Centre informed Rajya Sabha on Friday.

"In the state of Rajasthan, 800 startups have been recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, as on February 1st, 2020," Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.