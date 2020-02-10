Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre needs 50,000 PPE kits for doctors treating coronavirus patients, have just 20,000 in hand

With three positive cases of novel coronavirus in India and hundreds of suspected people kept under isolation, the Central government has estimated the requirement for at least 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit in stock for doctors and medical staff who are treating these patients.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 14:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 14:47 IST
Centre needs 50,000 PPE kits for doctors treating coronavirus patients, have just 20,000 in hand
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

By Priyanka Sharma With three positive cases of novel coronavirus in India and hundreds of suspected people kept under isolation, the Central government has estimated the requirement for at least 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit in stock for doctors and medical staff who are treating these patients.

PPE consists of a mask, eye shield, shoe cover, gown and gloves which doctors wear while treating patients. According to the officials at the Union Health Ministry: "As of now, adequate stocks of logistics including PPE is available. State governments have also been advised on the necessary precaution to be taken up on the issue. Presently there is no such crisis--like shortage of PPE. But, as a part of preventive measure storing adequate quantity of PPE in advance is always a better way to deal with the crisis, if the need arises. We have estimated the requirement of about 50,000 PPE kit for the doctors."

There are only a few companies in India which deal with the manufacturing, exporting and importing of PPE. "We are in talks with three companies who import and manufacture PPE from abroad. As of now, they have approximately 20,000 PPE kits in hand and they are ready them to give us. One company has given 11,500 PPE kits while the others have given 7500 and 300 PPE kits respectively," he said.

"Similarly, we are in touch with three companies who manufacture these PPE in the country itself. But these companies give supplies to the Army. So, we have sent their samples for quality test, which technical wing of the ministry of textiles is dealing with. Once, it gets approved, we will give orders for manufacturing of PPE in bulk," he said. It may be noted that China is witnessing a massive outbreak of novel coronavirus. This deadly disease has infected more than 37,000 people and has claimed over 800 lives so far. The situation has led to an extreme shortage of PPE for doctors in China to treat patients suffering from coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared it as "global health emergency" with hundreds of cases being reported across the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Aster DM Healthcare Wins 6 Awards at AHPI Awards 2020

Five hospitals of Aster DM Healthcare group, out of which three are India based, received awards in various categories AHPI Award recipients from Aster Medcity Hospital - Kochi, Aster CMI Hospital- Bengaluru, Medcare Women and Children Hos...

Chinese military aircraft cross into Taiwan airspace: Taipei

Taipei, Feb 10 AFP Taiwan said it scrambled fighter jets Monday after Chinese military aircraft briefly crossed into its airspace, the first major incursion since the islands Beijing-wary president was re-elected in January. Taiwans defence...

Russia jails young anti-fascists in 'terror' case

Moscow, Feb 10 AFP A Russian court on Monday sentenced a group of young anarchists and anti-fascists to between six and 18 years in prison on terror and other charges, a lawyer told AFP. A military court in the central Russian city of Penza...

UPDATE 1-In Dutch court, fugitive Ghosn fights for document release

Lawyers for Carlos Ghosn, the fugitive former automotive executive, on Monday argued in a Dutch court for the release of internal documents relating to his dismissal by Nissan Motor and Mitsubishi Motors .Ghosn, former chairman of the Renau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020