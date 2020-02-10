Delhi court extends custody of Manish Sisodia's former OSD in alleged bribery case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to quiz Gopal Krishna Madhav, former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till February 14 in an alleged bribery case of Rs 2 lakh. Special Judge SS Mann extended his custody till February 14 after he was presented before the court on expiry of his earlier CBI custody.

CBI today sought another seven days more custodial interrogation of the accused but was given only four days to quiz Madhav. CBI had arrested him in a late-night operation on Thursday for allegedly receiving a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh in a matter related to GST. Madhav was posted in the office of Sisodia in 2015.

As per the Delhi government website, Madhav was appointed as an OSD to the Deputy Chief Minister in 2015. (ANI)

