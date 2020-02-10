IndiGo pilot's license suspended for 3 months over misbehavior with passenger
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday suspended the license of an IndiGo pilot for three months over an incident involving alleged misbehavior with two passengers, including a senior citizen.
The pilot was accused of allegedly verbally abusing and threatening a passenger and her elderly, wheelchair-bound mother on a Chennai-Bengaluru flight.
The incident took place on January 13, 2020, and the airline has issued a statement taking cognizance of the situation and said that necessary action will be taken. (ANI)
