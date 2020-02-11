Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC to hear plea challenging Omar Abdullah's detention under PSA on Wednesday

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear the plea filed by the sister of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, challenging his detention under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 20:02 IST
SC to hear plea challenging Omar Abdullah's detention under PSA on Wednesday
Omar Abdullah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear the plea filed by the sister of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, challenging his detention under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978. A three-judge Bench of Justice NV Ramana will hear the plea filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot, Omar's sister and the wife of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who said the order of detention is manifestly illegal and there is no question of him being a "threat to the maintenance of public order".

Sara said that exercise of powers by authorities under the CrPC to detain individuals, including political leaders, was "clearly mala fide" to ensure that the opposition to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution is "silenced". The plea has sought quashing of February 5 order detaining Omar Abdullah under the PSA and also sought his production before the court.

"The intent of exercise of power was to incarcerate not just him (Omar Abdullah) but the entire leadership of the National Conference, as well as the leadership of other political parties, who were similarly dealt with including Farooq Abdullah, who has served the state and the union over several years... stood by India whenever the situation so demanded," the petition stated. The plea added that the ground for the detention order are wholly lacking any material facts or particulars which are imperative for an order of detention.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on February 5 had invoked stringent PSA against the former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti. Both the former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers were detained after the government abrogated Article 370 last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

JKNPP calls AAP's victory in Delhi polls a moment of redefining Indian politics

The re-emergence of AAP in the Delhi elections is a moment of redefining Indian politics, the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party said, describing the BJPs humiliating debacle as a referendum on its six-year central rule. The Jammu an...

Cong MLA's son Mohammed Nalapad Harris drove car that rammed

A two-wheeler rider broke his leg while an autorickshaw was damaged when Congress MLA N A Harris son Mohammed Nalapad Harris allegedly drove his high-end car recklessly and rammed into them in the city, police said on Tuesday. The incident...

It will still take time for Kejriwal to emerge as national leader: Political experts

It will still take time for AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to emerge as a national leader despite his party coming to power in Delhi for the third consecutive term, experts opined on Tuesday. The experts said Kejriwal would need to h...

Cong's second successive duck in Delhi polls, gets least-ever votes

From being a political force that ruled the national capital for 15 years in a row, the Congress stands decimated after the Delhi election results, failing to win for the second consecutive time even a seat and its vote share getting reduce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020