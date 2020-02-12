UAE's Gargash says we support calls for de-escalation with Iran

United Arab Emirate's minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said on Tuesday his country supports calls for de-escalation with Iran and to reach a political solution, Al Arabiya TV reported.

He added that preventing Iran from having nuclear weapons under the Vienna accord as the sole restriction is not enough.

