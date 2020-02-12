Trump's national security adviser says coronavirus could impact U.S.-China trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, acknowledged that the coronavirus outbreak could impact the Phase One trade deal between the United States and China, a CNN reporter said on Twitter http://bit.ly/31Lafhb on Tuesday.

"This could have an impact on the phase one deal," O'Brien told an audience at the Atlantic Council in remarks on the outbreak, according to the CNN reporter.

