SC judge recuses himself from hearing plea challenging Omar Abdullah's detention
Supreme Court judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar on Wednesday recused himself from hearing the plea filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging detention of her brother and NC leader Omar Abdullah under the J-K Public Safety Act. Pilot's plea came up for hearing before a three-judge bench comprising justices N V Ramana, Shantanagoudar and Sanjiv Khanna.
"I am not participating in this matter," Justice Shantanagoudar said at the outset. The bench said the plea could be heard on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- MM Shantanagoudar
- Omar Abdullah
- Supreme Court
- NC
- NV Ramana
- Sanjiv Khanna
ALSO READ
UPDATE 5-U.S. Supreme Court lets hardline Trump immigration policy take effect
Art 370 removed from J-K, not salons and razors: Giriraj Singh on Omar Abdullah's photo
Supreme Court asks SAT to dilute 'adverse observations' made against Sebi
Supreme Court begins hearing in Sabarimala temple matter
SC judge recuses himself from hearing plea challenging Omar Abdullah's detention