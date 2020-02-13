Vidarbha irrigation scam: Plea seeking CBI, ED to be made

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected a plea seeking for the CBI,

the ED and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to be impleaded as respondents in a matter pertaining to the multi-

crore Vidarbha irrigation scam. A division bench of Justices R V Ghughe and S M Modak

was hearing the application filed by one Atul Jagtap seeking for probe into the scam, also involving Maharashtra Deputy

Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, to be transferred from the state Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to the CBI or the Enforcement

Directorate (ED). Jagtap sought for the agencies to be impleaded as

respondents in his petition. The bench, however, refused to do so saying that it

could always direct the CBI to inquire into the case at a later stage if required.

The bench noted that the investigation in the alleged scam is in progress and charge sheets and FIRs have been

lodged. The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on

March 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

