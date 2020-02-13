Finance Commission forms group on defence, internal security funding

The 15th Finance Commission has constituted a Group on Defence and Internal Security to examine whether a separate mechanism for funding of defence and internal security ought to be set up. The Group will also examine that if such a mechanism is created, and how it would be operationalised.

A Finance Commission release on Thursday said that the Group will be headed by the 15th Finance Commission chairman NK Singh. Its members include Finance Commission Member AN Jha, Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Secretary, Ministry of Defence and Secretary, Expenditure, Ministry of Finance.

"The 15th Finance Commission has constituted a Group on Defence and Internal Security. The mandate of the Group will be to examine whether a separate mechanism for funding of defence and internal security ought to be set up, and if so, how such a mechanism could be operationalised," the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.