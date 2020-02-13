Left Menu
Development News Edition

President presents colour to INS Shivaji

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday awarded the President's Colour to INS Shivaji.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 22:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 22:42 IST
President presents colour to INS Shivaji
President Ram Nath Kovind taking the Guard of Honour comprising 130 officers and 630 sailors of the Indian Navy in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday awarded the President's Colour to INS Shivaji. The President's Colour, which is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon any military unit, was received by Nishan Adhikari on behalf of INS Shivaji during an impressive ceremonial parade comprising 130 officers and 630 sailors of the Indian Navy.

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command Vice-Admiral AK Chawla along with senior defence and civilian dignitaries were present at the event in Lonavala. The President congratulated the officers and sailors of INS Shivaji for their impeccable turnout, smart drill and impressive appearance of the establishment.

An official release said he also congratulated the personnel of INS Shivaji both past and present for the great service rendered to the nation for the past 75 years in pursuance of their duties. The contribution of INS Shivaji in training of modern-day marine engineers was especially noted by the President.

INS Shivaji was established in 1945 and it is one of the premier training establishments of Indian Navy. The establishment has been entrusted with the responsibility of imparting training to officers and sailors of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and friendly foreign navies in the domains of marine engineering.

The establishment conducts more than 500 courses for officers and sailors and has an annual training throughput of more than 2800 officers and 7800 sailors. INS Shivaji also has the proud privilege of imparting training to personnel from 20 countries worldwide with an annual throughput of over 250 international trainees on an average.

A special cover marking the Platinum Jubilee of INS Shivaji was also released by the President. The release said that President's Colour marks a very important milestone in the history of INS Shivaji.

The President's Colour shall be proudly displayed and carried at all ceremonial parades at INS Shivaji to motivate and inspire all future marine engineers of the Navy, it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa arrives on 4-day visit to India

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa arrived here on Thursday on a four-day visit to India. Minister for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya received him at the airport. The Portuguese President is accompanied by Minister of State and Foreig...

UPDATE 2-Iran says it will strike U.S. and Israel if they make the 'slightest error'

Iran is ready to strike the United States and Israel if they give it any reason to do so, the head of the elite Revolutionary Guards said in a live broadcast on state television on Thursday.If you make the slightest error, we will hit both ...

BRIEF-U.S. Files Superseding Indictment Of Huawei, Includes New Racketeering Conspiracy Count- FT

Feb 13 Reuters - U.S. HAS FILED A SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT OF HUAWEI, INCLUDES NEW RACKETEERING CONSPIRACY COUNT - FT REPORTER ON TWITTER Source httpbit.ly39BxLQx Further company coverage...

Kenyan national found dead in hotel room in Mumbai

A 39-year-old Kenyan national, who had came to Mumbai with a karate team, was found dead inhis hotel room in suburban Mulund, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Cyrus Omondy, whohad came to the city with childrens ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020