2012 Delhi gangrape case accused will be hanged, court will issue death warrants one day, says advocate Seema Kushwaha

The courts will have to issue a death-warrant, sooner or later, and the accused will be hanged in connection with the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, said the advocate for the prosecution side, Seema Kushwaha. "All these will take hardly 20 to 30 days, the accused will definitely be hanged (for their crimes). The only thing is that the date of death warrants is not decided as of yet, but the court will have to issue it one day," Kushwaha told ANI here.

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved the order on the issue of rejection of mercy petition of Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case. A bench of Justice R Banumathi heard the case and the order has been reserved for Friday at 2 pm.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Delhi government, said that convict Vinay Sharma was not kept in solitary confinement as it was argued by convict's lawyer AP Singh in the Supreme Court. Vinay filed the petition in the top court against President Ram Nath Kovind's decision to reject his mercy plea.

The convict, through his lawyer AP Singh, has requested the death penalty to be commuted to life imprisonment. On February 1, Vinay's mercy petition was rejected by the President.

On January 31, the death sentence of four convicts Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur were stayed by a lower court till further orders. All the four convicts are currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

The case pertains to the gang-rape and brutalising of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. She died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. One of the five adults accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial of the case. (ANI)

