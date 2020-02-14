Senior U.S. judge defends sentencing decisions after Trump tweet on Stone case
The top judge on the U.S. District Court in Washington said in an unusual public statement on Thursday that public criticism "is not a factor" in sentencing decisions, after President Donald Trump took aim at a judge from her court who is overseeing longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone's criminal trial.
"The Judges of this Court base their sentencing decisions on careful consideration of the actual record in the case before them; the applicable sentencing guidelines and statutory factors; the submissions of the parties, the Probation Office and victims; and their own judgment and experience," Chief Judge Beryl Howell said. "Public criticism or pressure is not a factor," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Washington
- Roger Stone
- US District Court
ALSO READ
We are in talks with US: MEA on when US President Donald Trump will visit India.
President Donald Trump creates task force to lead America's response to coronavirus: White House.
We are in discussions with US side: MEA on when President Donald Trump will visit India.
President Donald Trump's visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen Indo-US strategic partnership: MEA
US President Donald Trump to visit India on Feb 24, 25: White House