Rs 8876.57 cr allocated to police department in Tamil Nadu's budget

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated a total amount of Rs 8876.57 Crores for the police department in the budget for this financial year. "A total amount of Rs 8876.57 Crores has been allocated for the police department, including Rs 431 Crores for the construction of buildings," said O Panneerselvam, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and state Finance Minister, while presenting the Budget at the state assembly.

"Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 12.21 Crores for the establishment of a world-class new museum at Keeladi," he said. The budget being presented by the AIADMK government is its last full-year budget before the 2021 Assembly elections (ANI)

