Apex court disposes of DMK petition seeking disqualification of AIADMK lawmakers

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bodbe on Friday disposed of the petition of DMK whip M Chakrapani, seeking the disqualification of eleven AIADMK MLAs.

The Supreme Court on February 4 had sought the Tamil Nadu government's response to the DMK petition.

The DMK in its petition has alleged that the Assembly Speaker did not act on a plea seeking disqualification of eleven AIADMK lawmakers who voted against Chief Minister E Palaniswami during a 2017 confidence vote. (ANI)

