Mumbai: Man gets life in jail for killing drunk person

A court in Mumbai sentenced a 42- year-old man to life imprisonment for killing a person who was

drunk at the time. Pradeep Varekar was found guilty recently under IPC

section 302 (murder) by additional sessions judge Kishore M Jaiswal for killing Rupesh Mayaker near the latter's house in

Ghatkopar in June, 2016. As per the prosecution, Mayaker was drunk and his

conduct annoyed Varekar who hit the former with a wooden plank several times, killing him on the spot.

Seven witnesses were examined during the course of trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.