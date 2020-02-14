Left Menu
  • ANI
  • |
  • Guwahati (Assam)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 19:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 19:27 IST
Case filed against former Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela over software corruption
MP Gupta, Police Commissioner speaks to ANI (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Guwahati Police on Friday registered a case against former Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela for allegedly not sharing passwords of a couple of email ids before leaving the office. Speaking to ANI, MP Gupta, Police Commissioner said, "Executive Director of National Register of Citizens (NRC) has filed a complaint against a former employee of NRC. The allegation is that the employee didn't share passwords of some email IDs before leaving office. A case has been registered and a probe is underway."

Explaining the matter, President of Assam Public Works, Abhijeet Sharma said, "A case- Assam Public Works versus Union of India 274/ 2009 is going on in the Supreme Court. After publishing the final list on August 31, 2019, accountant general audited amount of Rs 712.81 crore, no doubt, Rs 1600 crore was spent. They have found out a misuse of Rs 152 crore, mainly done in software." "Reported on February 5, 2020, to Home Secretary Satyendra Garg, regarding the whole matter and filed a case with CBI and CID. They registered a case against the former state co-ordinator named Hajela for forging the documents and final list. Under Cyber law, he misused and forged some final list documents," he added.

Sharma further said that the concerned department has asked the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to look into the matter pertaining to alleged corruption. The final list had excluded the names of 19 lakh applicants of the total 3.3 crore who filed applied for inclusion. With the data going offline, they are not able to check their status or download the list for records.

After the NRC list was published, the Supreme Court in October ordered the transfer of Assam NRC coordinator -- Prateek Hajela -- to Madhya Pradesh on deputation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

