Yemen's Houthis down a tornado warplane belonging to 'enemy forces'

  • Updated: 15-02-2020 03:43 IST
Yemen's Houthis military spokesperson, Yahya Saria, said that Houthis downed a tornado warplane belonging to "enemy forces" in Al-Jawf, the group's Al-Masirah TV cited him as saying on Friday. The spokesman said the warplane was downed with an advanced air-to-ground missile.

There was no immediate information if any crew was killed, and no immediate confirmation from Saudi-led coalition forces that are fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis.

