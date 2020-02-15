Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. renews pressure on China to join nuclear talks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 03:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 03:32 IST
U.S. renews pressure on China to join nuclear talks

The United States on Friday renewed pressure on China to join nuclear arms control talks with Washington and Moscow, seeking to overcome Beijing's long-standing opposition to entering such a dialogue. "China has long said it will never enter into an arms race and does not seek numeric parity with the U.S and Russia. Now is the time for China to put its money where its mouth is, and prove that it is a responsible international actor," said a senior Trump administration official.

The official was one of several who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity. The nuclear arsenals of the United States and Russia dwarf that of China. But Beijing's military buildup in the Asia-Pacific region has alarmed U.S. allies and policymakers.

President Donald Trump has sought to entice China into joining the United States and Russia in talks on an arms control accord to replace the 2010 New START treaty between Washington and Moscow that expires next February. China has rejected Trump's proposal, arguing that its smaller nuclear force is defensive and poses no threat.

"Continued silence from China creates uncertainty about their intentions and only brings about the need for a renewed focus on deterrence and military readiness for the United States," said one administration official. New START maintains the only remaining limits on U.S. and Russian nuclear deployments. Some experts and lawmakers have called Trump's proposal to include Beijing in a new treaty a "poison pill" strategy aimed at killing New START and ending the restraints on U.S. deployments.

New START restricted the United States and Russia to deploying no more than 1,550 nuclear warheads, the lowest level in decades, and limited the land- and submarine-based missiles and bombers that deliver them. It can be renewed for up to five years if both sides agree. Moscow has offered to immediately extend the treaty. Washington has yet to decide.

"On New START, we have made no decision on a possible extension as we are focused on addressing a broader range of threats beyond just the weapons subject to the treaty," said an official. China is estimated to have about 300 nuclear weapons.

The official said China, "as a major military power," also has major responsibilities. "You cannot ask for global status without assuming global responsibilities for world order and this is why we believe it is high time for China to participate in arms control alongside the United States," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-Evans leads world champion Tanak after first day in Sweden

Toyotas Elfyn Evans led after the first leg of Rally Sweden on Friday with world champion Ott Tanak returning from his big accident in last months Monte Carlo opener and slotting into second. Welshman Evans won two of the four forest stages...

U.S. Border Patrol to send 'Tactical Unit' officers to 'sanctuary cities'

The Trump administration is deploying highly trained officers to boost arrests of unauthorized immigrants in cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, the latest move in a battle against localities that adopt sanctuary policies t...

Draisaitl, Oilers out to continue playoff march against Panthers

The Florida Panthers will host the Edmonton Oilers and a superstar on Saturday. No, not that superstar. Not Connor McDavid, who at age 23 already twice has led the NHL in points.McDavid, who has 30 goals and 81 points in 55 games, is out du...

Registration open for tickets to Bryant memorial service

The Los Angeles Lakers opened registration Friday for anybody wishing to purchase tickets to attend the Feb. 24 memorial service in honor of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at Staples Center. Titled Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020