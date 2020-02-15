UP Doctor Kafeel Khan booked under NSA for 'instigating speech' against CAA

Aligarh District Magistrate Chandrabhushan Singh on Saturday said Uttar Pradesh doctor Kafeel Khan has been booked under the National Security Act (NSA) over his 'instigating speech' against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Aligarh Muslim University in December last year. "Khan has been booked under NSA on February 13 over his alleged anti-CAA speech in Aligarh. On December 12, he gave instigating speech at the Aligarh Muslim University Following which protests continued for the next three days. Traffic movement halted and public jams occurred. Violent protest too erupted in the city," Singh told media.

"Taking cognisance of the current situation in the city, first he was arrested but when he filed bail plea, we felt he will again repeat the same thing again," he said. The state government slapped NSA on Khan even as the accused waited to be released from the prison after being granted bail on Monday in connection with the matter."Dr Kafeel Khan was to be released today morning. But before that, we received an order from Aligarh DM that he has been booked under the NSA. So, he has not been released," Shailendra Maitrey, Mathura Jail Superintendent had told reporters here."Khan was in transit remand under Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF). He is accused of making instigating remarks at Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against CAA on December 12, 2019," he had said.An FIR was registered against Khan on December 13 under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Civil Lines police station in Aligarh.According to the FIR, Khan addressed around 600 students of the AMU and allegedly made provocative comments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.