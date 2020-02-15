Left Menu
Develop courage to be dissenters: Justice Chandrachud

  • PTI
  • Gandhinagar
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 22:10 IST
  • Created: 15-02-2020 22:07 IST
Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud on Saturday asked students of a law university here in Gujarat to develop the "courage to dissent" and be optimistic and true to their conscience. Speaking at the convocation ceremony at the Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Justice Chandrachud also asked the budding law professionals to learn to handle failures and do something good every day in life.

"Remember to question. Very often when we grow up in a good family, we are told to abide by the authority. But as you grow up in life, it is also important to stand up. Be the dissenters. Because it is only through your power to express your views, to dissent, to have the courage of stating a contrary position that you make others stop and think," he said. "Courage is the hallmark of a lawyer. And by courage, I don't mean merely the courage of standing up to the government. That's not the only courage that I am referring to.

People who stand up against the state may make headlines in newspapers. But we want citizens who have the courage to stand up for someone who cannot stand up for themselves," the supreme court judge said. Justice Chandrachud also said that it needs courage to "stand up against a judge who believes in an issue and he is wrong". "To stand up before that judge and say, sorry, you are wrong, in a very respectful way. Standing up to your seniors and mentors..." he said.

A total of 218 students graduated at the 10th annual convocation of the GNLU. He also advised the graduating students to learn to handle failures. "Failures are occasion to begin anew. Failure teaches you something about life," he said. Justice Chandrachud also advised students to be optimistic.

"The great danger in our society today is the danger of cynicism. It's not of any form of extremism. But the grave danger we face is the danger of cynicism. Being cynical about society, nation, relationships, about the roads, transport... "Be optimistic, and keep the flame within you burning bright. Every corner of your life, there will be some opportunity for temptation, whether in professional life or in personal relationships. Ultimately, you answer your own conscience in whatever you do," he said.

Justice Chandrachud also asked the students to set their own standards. "Do a little good turn to someone every day of your life. You do not have to be big social reformer. In the electronic age, we live behind our footprints. Burt just as you leave the footprints behind, make sure they are such that you would be happy to think of ten years down the line," he added.

