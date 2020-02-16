Left Menu
Mumbai woman jumps from auto after driver leers at her, diverts from original route, accused arrested

A 20-year-old woman jumped off a running auto-rickshaw in Mulund after the driver of the rickshaw allegedly continued to leer at her and also diverted from the original route.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 20-year-old woman jumped off a running auto-rickshaw in Mulund after the driver of the rickshaw allegedly continued to leer at her and also diverted from the original route. The police have arrested the accused driver for the incident which took place on Thursday.

According to Ravi Sardesai, Senior Officer in the Mulund Police on Saturday, "On Thursday late night the woman had taken the auto-rickshaw to return home. During the course of the journey, the woman felt that the driver was leering at her continuously and also started taking her away from the destination which he was supposed to." "Frightened by this the woman jumped from the running auto-rickshaw, due to which she received injuries," Sardesai said.

The woman had later on lodged a complaint in the Mulund police station. The police initiated their investigation and based on the CCTV footage from the spot have arrested the accused driver. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

