Agenda for 13th COP on migratory species to be finalised today: Prakash Javadekar

A day ahead of the 13th Conference of Parties (COP) of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals that begins in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Monday a high-level meeting is scheduled here today to finalise the agenda. "Today a high-level meeting will finalise the agenda on CMS Conference of Parties (COP) 13 that is to be discussed in these seven days. 15 ministers for various states and 10 ministers from various countries will join the meeting. This will be very fruitful," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The union minister informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Conference of the Parties to the Convention on the CMS COP13 on Monday at 10:30 am. Around 13 meetings of the CMS COP13 along with the associated meetings of the Standing Committee will bring forth the ideas and possibilities to preserve and enhance world migratory wildlife.

Stressing that migratory birds are struggling hard to cope with ecological changes, Javadekar said, "The migratory species need to be preserved. They are nature's treasure. We need to protect them. There is a complete unanimity from international cooperation to do this." India is all set to host 13th COP of the CMS from February 17 to 22, 2020.

Numerous national and international organisations will showcase best practices in wildlife conservation in the exhibition area. Hosting CMS COP-13 is a significant step towards wildlife conservation in India. Representatives from 130 countries, eminent conservationists and international NGOs working in the field of wildlife conservation will be attending the event.

The theme of CMS COP13 in India is, 'Migratory species connect the planet and we welcome them home'. The CMS COP 13 logo is inspired by 'Kolam', a traditional art form from southern India.

Great Indian Bustard, a large bird found in Indian sub-continent, will be the mascot for the 13th COP. (ANI)

