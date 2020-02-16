Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agenda for 13th COP on migratory species to be finalised today: Prakash Javadekar

A day ahead of the 13th Conference of Parties (COP) of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals that begins in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Monday a high-level meeting is scheduled here today to finalise the agenda.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gandhinagar (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 12:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 12:37 IST
Agenda for 13th COP on migratory species to be finalised today: Prakash Javadekar
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A day ahead of the 13th Conference of Parties (COP) of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals that begins in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Monday a high-level meeting is scheduled here today to finalise the agenda. "Today a high-level meeting will finalise the agenda on CMS Conference of Parties (COP) 13 that is to be discussed in these seven days. 15 ministers for various states and 10 ministers from various countries will join the meeting. This will be very fruitful," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The union minister informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Conference of the Parties to the Convention on the CMS COP13 on Monday at 10:30 am. Around 13 meetings of the CMS COP13 along with the associated meetings of the Standing Committee will bring forth the ideas and possibilities to preserve and enhance world migratory wildlife.

Stressing that migratory birds are struggling hard to cope with ecological changes, Javadekar said, "The migratory species need to be preserved. They are nature's treasure. We need to protect them. There is a complete unanimity from international cooperation to do this." India is all set to host 13th COP of the CMS from February 17 to 22, 2020.

Numerous national and international organisations will showcase best practices in wildlife conservation in the exhibition area. Hosting CMS COP-13 is a significant step towards wildlife conservation in India. Representatives from 130 countries, eminent conservationists and international NGOs working in the field of wildlife conservation will be attending the event.

The theme of CMS COP13 in India is, 'Migratory species connect the planet and we welcome them home'. The CMS COP 13 logo is inspired by 'Kolam', a traditional art form from southern India.

Great Indian Bustard, a large bird found in Indian sub-continent, will be the mascot for the 13th COP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-China says coronavirus curbs start to work; 70 more cases on ship

The number of new coronavirus cases in China fell on Sunday and a health official said intense efforts to stop its spread were beginning to work, as another 70 people tested positive on a virus-stricken cruise ship quarantined in Japan. The...

Six-inch rod removed from back of 19-year-old

Doctors at a city hospital have removed a six-inch-long pointed iron rod that was lodged in the back of a 19-year-old man and had pierced through his internal organs up to his chest. Mukul was rushed to the emergency department of the hospi...

Crio.Do launches free programme for engineering students

Learning solutions provider Crio.Do, which raised USD 1 million in seed funding led by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, on Sunday said it has rolled out a free product development program for engineering students in the country.The program...

PM flags off IRCTC's 'Maha Kaal Express' through video link

PM flags off IRCTCs Maha Kaal Express through video link....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020