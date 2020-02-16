Left Menu
Bhim Army chief leads 'Aarakshan Bachao' march in Delhi

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday led 'Aarakshan Bachao' march, scheduled from Mandi House to Parliament.

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad in a protest march at Mandi House on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday led 'Aarakshan Bachao' march, scheduled from Mandi House to Parliament. The Supreme Court had passed the judgment on February 7 in which it said that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and that quota in promotion is not a fundamental right.

Speaking to ANI, Chandrashekhar Azad said that reservation is a fundamental right of the deprives sections and no one can snatch it from them. "We are holding this protest march to show our disagreement with the Supreme Court's verdict and we will call for Bharat Bandh on February 23," he said.

He also said that laws like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not work in this country. "We will protest until we get our right," he added.

Azad on February 11 had filed a review plea in the Supreme Court against its verdict, saying it has diluted the Constitutional provision. (ANI)

