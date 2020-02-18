Congress protests in UP assembly premises ahead of annual budget session

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu along with other leaders from the party on Tuesday staged a protest in the state assembly premises ahead of the annual budget for the 2020-21 session in the state legislature. The Uttar Pradesh government is set to present its annual budget for 2020-21 in the state legislature today. State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna will present the budget in the presence of the Chief Minister.

The budget is likely to focus on the allocation of funds for various infrastructure projects like Poorvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, and Ganga Expressway. However, Congress over the issue that only 40 per cent of the previous budget 2019-20 has been spent and after that two supplementary budgets were brought. Forty per cent of the supplementary budget has also been spent.

"There is discontent among the people of the country, they are not getting jobs. They are dying of poverty, committing suicide but the government is not bothered. The government is not listening to us, so we have come in the assembly tying a black cloth around our arm," said Ajay Kumar Lallu, Congress party state president. Congress leaders have raised a question saying that "what is the need to bring a budget when the funds are not being spent?"

The government always used to present the budget in the Legislative Assembly after 12:00 pm and before that, the Question Hour used to take place. The opposition says that the government is going to bring the budget during the question hour itself, moreover Congress has claimed that this is a conspiracy against the opposition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.