UP Police increase vigil along Indo-Nepal border amid coronavirus scare
The Uttar Pradesh Police have tightened vigil along the Indo-Nepal border in Siddharthanagar district in view of the coronavirus scare, Inspector General of Police Ashutosh Kumar said on Tuesday.
According to IG, the alert was issued after police arrested a few Chinese citizens for illegally entering into India from Nepal.
The District Administration and Health Department have also put a check team on the border to keep a watch on people coming to the border areas. Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then killed more than 1,600 people in that country alone, while cases have been registered in several countries across the world, including Nepal and India. (ANI)
