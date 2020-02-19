Union Home Secy to appear before Parliamentary Committee of MHA on Demands for Grants
Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will be appearing before the Parliamentary Committee of Home Affairs on Wednesday on demands for grants (2020-2021) of Home Ministry pertaining to Union Territories (UTs).
Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will be appearing before the Parliamentary Committee of Home Affairs on Wednesday on demands for grants (2020-2021) of Home Ministry pertaining to Union Territories (UTs). According to official communication, the Home Secretary will give a presentation on Demands for Grants (2020-2021) of the Ministry of Home Affairs followed by a discussion.
There will be another presentation by the Home Secretary on Demands for Grants (2020-2021) of the Ministry of Home Affairs pertaining to Central Armed Police Forces and Delhi Police. There will be two sessions today where there will be a presentation on Demands for Grants of Ministry of Home Affairs pertaining to Union Territories (UTs).
There will also be a presentation on Demands for Grants (2020-2021) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region on Wednesday. (ANI)
