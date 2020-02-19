Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Reaction to Britain's new immigration rules

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 13:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 13:06 IST
FACTBOX-Reaction to Britain's new immigration rules

The British government has outlined a new immigration system to manage the flow of workers into the country and replace existing rules from Jan. 1 2021, when Britain will no longer be subject to European Union regulations. Here is some reaction to it.

Confederation of British Industry “Several aspects of the new system will be welcomed by business, particularly abolishing the cap on skilled visas, introducing a new post-study work visa for overseas students, and reducing the minimum salary threshold from 30,000 pounds ($38,982)," said director general Carolyn Fairbairn.

“Nonetheless, in some sectors firms will be left wondering how they will recruit the people needed to run their businesses. With already low unemployment, firms in care, construction, hospitality, food and drink could be most affected." British Chambers of Commerce

“Companies are already investing heavily in home-grown talent across the UK, but critical labour shortages mean firms will still need access to overseas workers at all skill levels," said BCC director general Adam Marshall. “The new points system must be able to respond quickly to changing market needs, and the application process must be radically simplified.”

British Retail Consortium "Although we welcome the reduction in the salary threshold, it is disappointing that the government has not understood the needs of the economy and the vital contribution of workers supporting the operation of warehouses, food factories and city centre stores," said Tom Ironside, BRC director of business and regulation.

National Farmers Union "We have said repeatedly that for farm businesses it is about having the full range of skills needed – from pickers and packers to meat processors and vets – if we are to continue to deliver high quality, affordable food for the public. Failure to provide an entry route for these jobs will severely impact the farming sector," said NFU President Minette Batters.

Opposition Labour Party “This isn’t an ‘Australian points-based system’, which is a meaningless government soundbite. It’s a salary threshold system, which will need to have so many exemptions, for the NHS, for social care and many parts of the private sector, that it will be meaningless," said shadow home secretary Diane Abbott. ($1 = 0.7696 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Annual grand rally organised in Pune on occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

An annual grand rally was on Wednesday organised on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. This years Shivaji Jayanti marks the 390th birth anniversary of great Maratha warrior. Various groups participated in the rally and the...

SC collegium recommends transfer of Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab & Haryana HC

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended transfer of Delhi High Court Judge Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab and Haryana High Court. The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, in a meeting on February 12, also recommended t...

General Motors to lay off all 1,500 plant workers in Thailand following sale

General Motors will begin laying off around 1,500 employees in Thailand in June, after announcing the sale of its production plants in the country, a government official said on Wednesday.GM said on Monday it would sell its two plants in th...

TN CM announces 50 percent subsidy for ''Ulemas'' to buy two-wheelers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced a 50 percent subsidy for Ulemas to buy new two-wheelers and doubled their pension by increasing the payout to Rs 3,000 from the present Rs 1,500. Making a statement in the Assem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020