Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC collegium recommends transfer of Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab & Haryana HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 14:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 13:51 IST
SC collegium recommends transfer of Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab & Haryana HC
Supreme Court (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended transfer of Delhi High Court Judge Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab and Haryana High Court. The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, in a meeting on February 12, also recommended transfer of Bombay High Court Judge Justice Ranjit V More to Meghalaya High Court.

Besides, Justice Ravi Vijayakumar Malimath who is Karnataka High Court judge has been recommended for transfer to the Uttarakhand high court. Justice Muralidhar began his law practice in Chennai in September 1984 and in 1987 shifted to the Supreme Court of India and the Delhi High Court.

He was active as a lawyer for the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee and was its member for two terms. His pro bono work included the cases for the victims of the Bhopal Gas Disaster and those displaced by the dams on the Narmada.

Apart from CJI Bobde, justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman and R Banumathi are part of the new 5-judge Collegium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-WHO says no indication of coronavirus cases in North Korea

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday it had no indications the new coronavirus had spread to North Korea, after South Korean media suggested there were cases and deaths there that were being covered up by the Pyongyang authoritie...

WRAPUP 6-Criticism of Japan's effort on coronavirus cruise ship as passengers leave

Hundreds of people began disembarking a cruise ship quarantined in Japan on Wednesday as criticism mounted of Japans handling of an onboard outbreak of the new coronavirus that has infected more than 540 people. The death toll from the coro...

UPDATE 1-Japan warns of coronavirus hit on tourism but keeps 40 mln visitor target

The number of foreign visitors to Japan fell for the fourth month in January as the impact of a South Korean boycott weighed, with further, sharper falls expected as the coronavirus outbreak keeps away Chinese travellers.The fall in number ...

UPDATE 2-Indonesia parliament tells govt to tax a wider range of plastic products

Indonesias parliament on Wednesday told the government to tax a wider range of plastic products than it had proposed but held off on the administrations plans to levy sweet drinks and polluting vehicles. The government had at first proposed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020