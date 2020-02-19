SC collegium recommends transfer of Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab & Haryana HC

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended transfer of Delhi High Court Judge Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab and Haryana High Court. The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, in a meeting on February 12, also recommended transfer of Bombay High Court Judge Justice Ranjit V More to Meghalaya High Court.

Besides, Justice Ravi Vijayakumar Malimath who is Karnataka High Court judge has been recommended for transfer to the Uttarakhand high court. Justice Muralidhar began his law practice in Chennai in September 1984 and in 1987 shifted to the Supreme Court of India and the Delhi High Court.

He was active as a lawyer for the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee and was its member for two terms. His pro bono work included the cases for the victims of the Bhopal Gas Disaster and those displaced by the dams on the Narmada.

Apart from CJI Bobde, justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman and R Banumathi are part of the new 5-judge Collegium.

