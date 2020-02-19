China to tackle misuse of coronavirus funds by local governments - ministry

China's finance ministry said on Wednesday it would tackle any local governments' misuse of special funds meant to pay for the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

The ministry said it would investigate and punish irregularities including the embezzlement or misallocation of the funds allocated by the central government.

