Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Britain heralds end of 'cheap labour from Europe' with Brexit immigration system

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 17:23 IST
UPDATE 2-Britain heralds end of 'cheap labour from Europe' with Brexit immigration system
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain will prioritize access for high-skilled workers from around the world in its post-Brexit points-based immigration system, the government said on Tuesday, setting out its plans to put an end to a reliance on "cheap labor from Europe". Concern over the impact of high levels of immigration from the European Union was one of the key drivers behind Britain's 2016 vote to leave the bloc and the government has said it plans to bring overall migration numbers down.

The new system, in place from Jan. 1, 2021, will assign points for specific skills, qualifications, salaries or professions and only give visas to those who have enough points. It will treat EU and non-EU citizens the same. It will mark a sea change for businesses who have grown used to having access to a large pool of EU workers, particularly since 2004 when the accession of several former communist states in central and eastern Europe saw a big influx of migrants coming to Britain to work.

"We have got a number of routes through the points-based immigration scheme that will enable people to come here with the right kind of skills that can support our country and our economy," interior minister Priti Patel said. But business groups said that many firms relied on overseas labor and cautioned there might not be enough domestic workers to tend crops, care for patients and serve food - a deficit that could undermine the world's fifth-largest economy.

Britain's fruit and vegetable sector, for example, relies on up to 80,000 seasonal workers from the EU each year, but the government said its Seasonal Workers Pilot scheme would have just 10,000 places. The Home Office said it would follow a recommendation made last month by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), an independent body that advises the government, to lower the minimum general salary threshold for skilled migrants to 25,600 pounds ($33,330) a year, from 30,000 pounds.

Skilled workers will need to meet criteria including the ability to speak English and will need to have a job offer. There will be no specific entry route for low-skilled workers, something the government hopes will help reduce the number of migrants.

"We need to shift the focus of our economy away from reliance on cheap labor from Europe and instead concentrate on investment in technology and automation. Employers will need to adjust," the government said in a policy document. The MAC estimated the impact of the government's planned salary and skill thresholds would mean around 70% of European Economic Area citizens who have arrived in Britain since 2004 would not have been eligible for a visa.

Immigration from the EU has been falling since the 2016 Brexit vote, with official figures showing net migration by EU citizens in the year to June at its lowest since quarterly records began in 2009. The government did not give a target level for annual net migration under its new system. Former Conservative governments have aimed for under 100,000 a year and net migration is currently running at just over double that.

EU citizens will not need a visa to enter Britain as a visitor for up to six months. Students will be covered by the points-based system, the government said, while there will be separate initiatives for scientists, graduates, National Health Service workers and those in the agricultural sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Saldanha chosen Chairman of CCBI commission for Liturgy

Bishop of Mangaluru Peter Paul Saldanha has been elected the new chairman of the Conferenceof Catholic Bishops of India Commission for Liturgy by the CCBI plenary assembly held in Bengaluru recently.He succeeded Archbishop Dominic Jala who ...

Jaya''s birth anniversary to be observed as "Girl Children

The birth anniversary of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa on February 24 will beobserved as Girl Children Protection Day in recognition of her yeoman service towards betterment of children, especiallygirls, the AIADMK governmen...

MathWorks Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms

MathWorks today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in Gartners 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms. Gartners evaluation of MathWorks for completeness of vision and ability to execute led to the comp...

Rajendra Singh appointed member of NDMA

The Central government on Wednesday appointed former Indian Coast Guard chief Rajendra Singh member to the National Disaster Management Authority NDMA.He was the first cadre officer of the Coast Guard to have been appointed the Director-Gen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020