Rajendra Singh appointed member of NDMA
The Central government on Wednesday appointed former Indian Coast Guard chief Rajendra Singh member to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
The Central government on Wednesday appointed former Indian Coast Guard chief Rajendra Singh member to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
He was the first cadre officer of the Coast Guard to have been appointed the Director-General of the maritime force. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.